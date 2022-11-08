Network: Showtime.

Episodes: 26 (hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: June 16, 2019 — September 25, 2022.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, Jill Hennessy, Sarah Shahi, Kevin Dunn, Rory Culkin, Georgina Reilly, Gloria Reuben, James Remar, Cathy Moriarty, Dean Winters, and Samantha Soule.

TV show description:

From creator Chuck MacLean and based on an original idea by MacLean and Ben Affleck, the City on a Hill TV show is an American drama that unfolds in 1990s Boston, at the dawn of the “Boston Miracle.” Also known as “Operation Ceasefire,” the so-call miracle was named for the results of a problem-oriented policing approach that Boston implemented in the mid-90s to decrease gun violence.

In the early ’90s, violent crime was overwhelming Boston. Racist and corrupt policing only exacerbated the problem. This fictional account centers the new Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), late of Brooklyn, New York.

When DA Ward arrives in town, he ends up allying with FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Their partnership is something of a surprise since a little corruption never bothered Jackie. For that matter, neither did a lot.

Together, this newly minted duo targets a Charlestown family of armored car robbers. As the case expands and starts to take shape, it becomes more clear that its tentacles permeate the criminal justice system in Boston.

Series Finale:

Episode #26 — Whipping Post

Decourcy prepares for trial; Jackie tracks down a witness.

First aired: September 25, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the City on a Hill TV series? Should this Showtime TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?