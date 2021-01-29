City on a Hill: Season Two; Kevin Bacon Series Gets Return Date on Showtime

It’s time to return to the streets of Boston. Showtime has announced that the second season of the City on a Hill TV show will debut on Sunday, March 28th. There will be eight episodes this time.

Set in the city of Boston in the 90s, City on a Hill follows District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) and corrupt FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon). In season two, the crime drama’s cast also includes Pernell Walker, Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe.

Here’s more information about the upcoming second season:

“CITY ON A HILL” SEASON TWO TO PREMIERE ON SHOWTIME(R) SUNDAY, MARCH 28 AT 10 PM ET/PT Acclaimed One-Hour Drama Stars Golden Globe(R) Winner Kevin Bacon and SAG Award(R) Winner Aldis Hodge LOS ANGELES – January 28, 2021 – SHOWTIME will premiere the second season of its one-hour drama series CITY ON A HILL, starring Golden Globe winner and Emmy(R) nominee Kevin Bacon and Screen Actors Guild(R) award winner Aldis Hodge, on Sunday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning April 18, the series will move to 9 p.m. ET/PT. Additionally, SHOWTIME has released the official key art for season two, which will consist of eight one-hour episodes. Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage. Season two also stars Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe. CITY ON A HILL is executive produced by multiple Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street), who also serves as showrunner. In addition, CITY ON A HILL is executive produced by Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta. Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and Michele Giordano serve as co-executive producers. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple(R), Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku(R), Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation(R)4. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com/.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of City on a Hill on Showtime? Are you planning to watch season two?