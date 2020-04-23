Black Monday: Season Two Return Date Set by Showtime

Black Monday is returning just in time for summer. Showtime just announced the TV show’s second season will resume in June.

The comedy-drama centers on the lead-up and aftermath of the 1987 Wall Street crash. The cast includes Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells.

Season two of Black Monday returns to Showtime with new episodes on June 28th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

LOS ANGELES – April 23, 2020 – The final four episodes of the second season of the acclaimed SHOWTIME comedy series BLACK MONDAY will premiere Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, concluding with the season finale airing on Sunday, July 19. The series, which began its 10-episode run in March, aired six episodes of its second season before pausing due to post-production issues related to COVID-19. Viewers can catch up on the first six episodes Sundays, starting May 17 at 8:30 p.m., or watch On Demand or streaming. BLACK MONDAY is executive produced by Emmy(R) nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle, who stars with two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy(R) winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Regina Hall (Little, Girls Trip) and Screen Actors Guild(R) Award winner Paul Scheer (Veep). The series is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl). Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Good Boys, The Boys) serve as executive producers. BLACK MONDAY is a co-production between SHOWTIME and Sony Pictures Television. Recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings). Season two guest stars include Tuc Watkins (The Boys In the Band) as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority; June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill (Suits) as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as New York Governor Putnam.”

