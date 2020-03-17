Vulture Watch

Will this band of outsiders become the insiders that they replaced? Has the Black Monday TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Black Monday, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Black Monday stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells. Season two guests include Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Horatio Sanz, Casey Wilson, Tuc Watkins, June Diane Raphael, Dulé Hill, and Patrick Fabian. The story began with Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) and his group of outsiders taking on the old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history. Season two focuses on the aftermath. Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) are the bosses now and discover that it’s not as easy as it looks. Meanwhile, Mo is on the run with Keith (Scheer).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Black Monday averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 74,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 81% in the demo and down by 75% in viewership. Find out how Black Monday stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 17, 2020, Black Monday has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Black Monday for season three? The ratings are much, much lower than last season but, given world events, viewers may be a bit distracted. In the end, Showtime doesn’t have to please advertisers, the channel just needs to give subscribers programming they like and can’t get elsewhere. With a cast like this, I lean toward a renewal but the incredibly low numbers are giving me pause. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black Monday cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Black Monday TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?