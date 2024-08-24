The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Season Two Renewal Set as Spin-off Series Moves to TNT

The Librarians: The Next Chapter has a new home. The series is headed to TNT less than a week after The CW pulled it from its fall line-up. At that time, it was unclear if the series planned to air the sequel spin-off at a later date.

The series is a spin-off of The Librarians, which had a four-season run on TNT before it ended. Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq star in the sequel series, with Christian Kane reprising his role from the original series.

The following statement was released by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW, according to Deadline:

“The CW is incredibly proud to have worked alongside Dean Devlin and the entire team at Electric Entertainment to create an extraordinary continuation of The Librarians franchise. We are thrilled that the series’ original network TNT loves it as much as we do and saw great value bringing it to their audience. It’s a first for CW Studios and we cannot wait for fans to experience this incredible next chapter.”

TNT has also ordered a second season of the spin-off series, according to another Deadline report. Showrunner Dean Devin revealed more about moving the series in a statement:

“It all started with a phone call I had with Sam Linsky at TNT. He’s been with the show from the very, very beginning in 2004 and I said it was very odd to be working on The Librarians without working with him. He said they were all really jealous about the show. Then about five or six weeks ago, he called and said, ‘Do you think there’s any chance you could move the show from The CW to us, and I said, ‘I don’t know but that seems kind of amazing if that could happen’. I had a phenomenal conversation with the people at The CW, it took a little gymnastics, but they were really supportive. They understood that the idea of bringing the show home was an amazing opportunity.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter will air on TNT in 2025. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you glad to see The Librarians back on TNT?