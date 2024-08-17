The Librarians: The Next Chapter: CW Cancels Plans to Air Sequel Series This Fall

The Librarians: The Next Chapter will not air on The CW this fall. The news comes after the network announced that The Wranglers would take the time slot of the long-awaited sequel series in October.

Deadline reported that the series was on hold indefinitely. It is not known whether the network will air it during midseason or hold it until next season. No reason for the delay was given.

Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq star in the sequel, with Christian Kane from The Librarians reprising his role. The series follows a team that protects the world by watching over some of its most dangerous artifacts.

A new premiere date for The Librarians: The Next Chapter will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Librarians? Were you looking forward to seeing the series on The CW this fall?