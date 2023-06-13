All American: Homecoming: Season Three Renewal; CW Series to Return for 2023-24

The college journey will continue for the characters in the All American: Homecoming series. The CW has renewed the series for a third season of 13 episodes. The second season of 15 episodes finished being released in late March.

A sports drama series, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around a group of talented athletes and students. This semester, Simone (Maya) finally has a spot in the top six on the tennis team, but proving she belongs there causes her to seek out a new kind of sisterhood. Damon found his birth parents, but the truth about why he was given up leads him to make a rash decision that threatens the baseball team and opens the door for a new adversary. Amara (Jenrette) has found a new role in serving as president of Bringston. Marcus (Hardrict) is determined to make things right with his team, and himself. JR (Powell) tries to repair his relationship with his dad. Thea (Hyde) struggles to find her way back to the court after her injury. Keisha (Walker) finds her footing in the dance program, and her relationship with Cam (Edwards), who has to find a way to pay for school after losing his scholarship. Nate (King) revisits old patterns but her outcomes may prove different, with the help of her friends. The pressure is on for these students to take Black excellence to new heights all while still navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of All American: Homecoming averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 366,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by just 2% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. It’s one of The CW’s highest-rated shows. In the live+7 day ratings, the college drama gains nearly 70% more viewers in delayed viewership.

The CW has also renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth season of 10 episodes but has cancelled Gotham Knights, leaving the former as the last remaining DC superhero series on the network. Walker and All American are the only other original scripted CW shows that will return for 2023-24.

“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

What do you think? Have you been watching the All American: Homecoming TV series on The CW? Are you happy to know that the drama has been renewed for a third season? Were you thinking this show would be cancelled?

