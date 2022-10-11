All American: Homecoming: Season Two Viewer Votes

The pressure is on in the second season of The CW’s All American: Homecoming TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like All American: Homecoming is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of All American: Homecoming here.

A CW sports drama series, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around a group of talented athletes and students. This semester, Simone (Maya) finally has a spot in the top six on the tennis team, but proving she belongs there causes her to seek out a new kind of sisterhood. Damon found his birth parents, but the truth about why he was given up leads him to make a rash decision that threatens the baseball team and opens the door for a new adversary. Amara (Jenrette) has found a new role in serving as president of Bringston. Marcus (Hardrict) is determined to make things right with his team, and himself. JR (Powell) tries to repair his relationship with his dad. Thea (Hyde) struggles to find her way back to the court after her injury. Keisha (Walker) finds her footing in the dance program, and her relationship with Cam (Edwards), who has to find a way to pay for school after losing his scholarship. Nate (King) revisits old patterns, but her outcomes may prove different, with the help of her friends.





