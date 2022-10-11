All American: Season Five Viewer Votes

Some hard lessons will be learned in the fifth season of the All American TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like All American is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of All American here.

A sports drama series on The CW, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Chelsea Tavares, and JJ Parker. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Season five finds Spencer and his friends thriving as young adults on the cusp of real adulthood after high school. Meanwhile in South Crenshaw, Billy focuses on his high school students and players while struggling with missing coaching Spencer and Jordan (Behling). Even when life gets difficult for our crew, they always find a way to rise from the ashes.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the All American TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that All American should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on The CW?