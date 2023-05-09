SWAT: Cancellation Reversed, CBS Renews Series for Seventh and Final Season (Official)

Viewers were upset about Friday’s cancellation of SWAT and CBS was listening. The network has now reversed its decision and renewed the drama for a seventh and final season.

A police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky Jim Street (Russell), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau, is responsible for managing all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units.

Moore issued a passionate video about the abrupt cancellation and hinted that a reversal was possible. “It’s all about money, y’all. They said we’re cancelled, but guess what? I don’t think we’re done, … CBS is either going to wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it’s a good time for families across the world.”

Deadline reports that CBS and SWAT’s studio, Sony Pictures Television, restarted talks on Friday. They continued over the weekend and a resolution has been reached today. SWAT has been renewed for a seventh and final season of 13 episodes.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for SWAT, and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement. “SWAT has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of SWAT. We look forward to its return next season.”

Likely as a result of the SWAT revival, freshman police drama East New York was cancelled today. True Lies also got the axe and won’t be back for a second season.

CBS is expected to release its Fall 2023 schedule in the next couple of days.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that CBS has reversed its decision and has renewed SWAT for a seventh season? Do you think that should be the end?

