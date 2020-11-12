Menu

SWAT: Season Four Viewer Votes

SWAT TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 5?

What’s ahead for Hondo and his team in the fourth season of the SWAT TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SWAT is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of SWAT here.

A CBS crime action drama, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Amy Farrington, with Bre Blair, Obba Babatundé, Deshae Frost, Rochelle Aytes, Susan Chuang, Chris L. McKenna, and David Gautreaux in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

What do you think? Which season four episodes of the SWAT TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that SWAT should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Nathan
Reader
Nathan

This is literally my favorite show on TV.

November 11, 2020 10:12 pm
