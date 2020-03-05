Menu

SWAT: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

SWAT TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 4?

The Television Vulture is watching the SWAT TV show on CBSWill justice prevail? Has the SWAT TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SWAT, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, with Debbie Allen, Obba Babatundé, Gabrielle Dennis, and Deshae Frost in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). They work under the direct supervision of L.A. Metro Captain Jessica Cortez (Sigman) with Commander Robert Hicks (St. Espirit) managing all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of SWAT is averaging a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.87 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% and 27%, respectively. Find out how SWAT stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, SWAT has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew SWAT for season four? The ratings are low once again and it’s one of the lowest-rated scripted series on CBS. Though I think it will likely be renewed, I’d feel more confident if the ratings were better. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SWAT cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope that the SWAT TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



Jen
Reader
Jen

PLEASE don’t cancel SWAT , I love the show !!!!

March 4, 2020 10:59 pm
Cheryl Hildenbrandt
Reader
Cheryl Hildenbrandt

Don’t cancel SWAT! It’s my favorite show.

March 2, 2020 9:17 pm
Mary
Reader
Mary

Do not cancel Swat.

March 1, 2020 5:12 pm
Faith Lockeman
Reader
Faith Lockeman

I hope they don’t cancel Seat. That is one of my favorite shows.

February 29, 2020 1:53 pm
pam
Reader
pam

Do not cancel SWAT

February 28, 2020 9:25 pm
Betty Davenport
Reader
Betty Davenport

Do not cancel swat, my favorite show

February 28, 2020 2:44 pm
Romona
Reader
Romona

Please NOoooooo do not cancel SWAT!! This is such an excellent show so much so I record if not home to view. I miss it my favorite show on TV please Season 4 and onward!!!!

February 26, 2020 9:19 pm
