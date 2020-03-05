Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, with Debbie Allen, Obba Babatundé, Gabrielle Dennis, and Deshae Frost in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). They work under the direct supervision of L.A. Metro Captain Jessica Cortez (Sigman) with Commander Robert Hicks (St. Espirit) managing all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of SWAT is averaging a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.87 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% and 27%, respectively. Find out how SWAT stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, SWAT has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew SWAT for season four? The ratings are low once again and it’s one of the lowest-rated scripted series on CBS. Though I think it will likely be renewed, I’d feel more confident if the ratings were better. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SWAT cancellation or renewal news.



