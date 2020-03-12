

A CBS police drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, with Debbie Allen, Obba Babatundé, Gabrielle Dennis, and Deshae Frost in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons and Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). They work under the direct supervision of L.A. Metro Captain Jessica Cortez (Sigman) with Commander Robert Hicks (St. Espirit) managing all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units.





