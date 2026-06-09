Ride or Die: Prime Video Unveils Trailer for Action-Comedy Series Starring Octavia Spencer & Hannah Waddingham

Ride or Die is coming next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the buddy action-comedy series. Prime Video has released a trailer to tease the series.

Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Bill Nighy, Ed Skrein, Sylvia Hoeks, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, and Jacky Ido star in this series, which follows a pair of best friends on an adventure after one finds out the other is an assassin.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together. It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels. Ride or Die also stars Ed Skrein as “Billy,” Calam Lynch as “Sam,” Savannah Steyn as “Queenie,” Jamie Parker as “David,” Jacky Ido as “Jacques,” with Sylvia Hoeks as “Ana” and Bill Nighy as “The Director.””

Ride or Die arrives on July 15th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on Prime Video?