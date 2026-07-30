2025-26 TV Show Season Ratings (week 44)



Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2025-26 network TV shows — through the end of week 44 (Sunday, July 26, 2026).

ABC TV series this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, 20/20, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars, Betrayal: Secrets & Lies, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Dancing with the Stars, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, The Golden Bachelor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Greatest Average American, Grey’s Anatomy, High Potential, Press Your Luck, RJ Decker, The Rookie, Scrubs, Shark Tank, Shifting Gears, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and Will Trent.

CBS TV series this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, America’s Culinary Cup, Big Brother, Boston Blue, CIA, DMV, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, Marshals, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, The Neighborhood, Sheriff Country, Survivor, Tracker, and Watson.

The CW TV series this season (so far): All American, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Scrabble, Sullivan’s Crossing, Totally Funny Animals, Trivial Pursuit, TV We Love, and Wild Cards.

FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): The 1% Club, 99 to Beat, American Dad!, Animal Control, Bear Grylls is Running Wild, Best Medicine, Bob’s Burgers, Celebrity Weakest Link, Doc, Extracted, Family Guy, The Faithful, Farmer Wants a Wife, Fear Factor: House of Fear, The Floor, Going Dutch, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Krapopolis, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Memory of a Killer, Murder in a Small Town, Name That Tune, Nation’s Dumbest, Next Level Baker, Next Level Chef, Police 24/7, The Quiz with Balls, The Simpsons, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and Universal Basic Guys.

NBC TV series this season (so far): America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, Brilliant Minds, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Paper, Password, St. Denis Medical, Stumble, Surviving Earth, The Voice, and The Wall.

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The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?