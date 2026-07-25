Avatar: Seven Havens: Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date Unveiled by Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens is coming soon to Paramount+. The premiere date for the new animated series is set for October. A teaser trailer has been released.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Avatar: Seven Havens is an all-new, original series from creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the original 26-episode, 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse. The upcoming series is comprised of Book 1 (13 half-hour episodes) and Book 2 (13 half-hour episodes) and stars Saheli Khan as “Pavi”, Aishu Devan as “Nisha”, Akshay Khanna as “Karthik”, Major Curda as “Jae”, Sakina Jaffrey as “Agam”, Darren Barnet as “Daemin,” Dianne Doan as “Zi”, and Dee Bradley Baker as “Geet” and “Ruhi”. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.”

The series arrives on October 9th. The teaser for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Paramount+ series?