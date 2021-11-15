Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 14, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler.

TV show description:

A crime thriller series, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show was created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

