Network: CBS All Access.

Episodes: 20 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: April 1, 2019 — June 25, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Jordan Peele (host); Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, Steven Yeun, Ginnifer Goodwin, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, and Chris O’Dowd.

TV show description:

A reboot of Rod Serling’s classic, which aired from 1959 until it was cancelled in 1964, The Twilight Zone TV show is an anthology series. The new iteration is hosted by Jordan Peele, who developed it for television with Simon Kinberg.

An episodic sci-fi drama, The Twilight Zone tells a new story each week, with different actors. As with the original, it promises to take viewers “to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind.” The weekly stories delve into themes relating to the human race’s hopes, fears, bright spots, and darkest hours, with the goal of promoting social consciousness as it examines the culture.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — You Might Also Like

Stay-at-home housewife Mrs. Warren looks forward to acquiring an enigmatic device.

First aired: June 25, 2020.

