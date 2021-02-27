Late Night with Seth Meyers: NBC Series Renewed Through 2025

The peacock network is sticking with its late-night lineup. NBC has renewed Seth Meyers’ contract to host the Late Night with Seth Meyers TV series through 2025. The show is currently in its eighth season and Meyers, a former Saturday Night Live star and head writer, previously signed a five-year deal in 2016.

NBC extended the contract of The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in November so, neither host is going anywhere for a while. The second season of A Little Late with Lilly Singh just debuted in January.

Meyers’ production company with Mike Shoemaker, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, now also has a deal with Universal Studio Group through 2025. The company currently produces A.P. Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show for the Peacock streaming service.

MEDIA ALERT · Seth Meyers has renewed his deal with NBC to host “Late Night with Seth Meyers” through 2025. · In addition, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions – Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s production company – has an overall deal with Universal Studio Group through 2025. · “Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night,” said Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “His ‘Closer Look’ segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever.” · “Late Night” has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for the past four years. · Season to date, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” ranks #1 among the 12:30 a.m. competition in the 18-49 demo and total viewers. · “Late Night” delivers an upscale audience, over-indexing among households with an income $100,000+ and in households with four-plus years of college. · Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions currently produces “A.P. Bio” and “The Amber Ruffin Show,” both airing on Peacock.

