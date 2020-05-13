A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season Two Renewal for NBC Late-Night Series

NBC is sticking with Lilly Singh. The network just announced they’ve renewed A Little Late with Lilly Singh for a second season.

Hosted by Singh, the late-night talk show features celebrity interviews, comedy sketches, stand-up, music, games and more. The series debuted in September 2019.

NBC’s late-night legacy continues to charge forward as “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” has been renewed for a second season. Lilly Singh, Host and Executive Producer: “Hosting my own late night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me. I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that A Little Late will return for a second season on NBC.” The series, which taped the entirety of its first season in the fourth quarter of 2019 and currently airs in the U.S., Canada, India and around the world, is on Peacock, Hulu and the NBC App as well as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, leads all freshman programs in social engagements and easily ranks as the #1 most-viewed new broadcast series on YouTube since the “A Little Late” premiere last September. Katie Hockmeyer, EVP Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment: “Lilly is an incredible talent. ‘A Little Late’ has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style.” The trailblazing first season has included notable guests such as Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine, Tyra Banks and many more. Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, finding success as an actress, producer, writer and creator. She has built a global audience of more than 36 million followers across her social media channels where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos. As an actress, she appeared in the Emmy Award-nominated HBO film “Fahrenheit 451,” opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan. She also appeared in the films “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Singh is the New York Times bestselling author of “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.” She has appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, Fast Company’s Most Creative People list and Time called her one of the most influential people on the Internet. “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.”

NBC has not yet announced a premiere date for season two of A Little Late, but you can read the renewal announcement below:

