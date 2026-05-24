Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Additional Episodes to Air on Disney+ and Hulu This Summer

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will return to ABC in the fall with its seventh season, but viewers can see ten new episodes this summer on Disney+ and Hulu.

It isn’t clear which season these episodes will be attached to, but Deadline reports that they will likely air on ABC at a later date.

Disney+ shared the following about the upcoming episodes:

“This summer, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” brings 10 all-new episodes exclusively to Disney+ and Hulu beginning Friday, June 12. Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White welcome celebrity contestants as they SPIN television’s most famous wheel for the chance to win up to $1 MILLION for a charity of their choice. Celebrity guests this season, listed by episode, include the following: Members of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers: Freddie Freeman, Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas

Actor Michael Urie, actress and comedian Yvone Orji, actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj

Actress Sarah Chalke, actor and comedian Nat Faxon, and actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster

An episode featuring cast members from “New Girl,” including actress Hannah Simone, actor Lamorne Morris and actor Jake Johnson

Actress Andrea Savage, actor Brian Austin Green and defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, actor Dan Bucatinsky and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Television host Vanessa Lachey, actor and writer Adam Conover, and actor Simon Rex

Actress Kelly McCreary, actor Billy Gardell and actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Chef and television host Kristen Kish, rapper and chef Action Bronson, and wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks Rashid Shaheed

Singer and actress Jordin Sparks, writer and actor Scott Auckerman, and actor and comedian Brett Gelman. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Bellamie Blackstone.

The premiere date for season seven will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC game show? Will you watch the streaming episodes released on Hulu and Disney+ this summer?