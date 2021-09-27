Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Two Ratings

The regular version of Wheel of Fortune has been around since 1975 and continues to be a mainstay in syndication. The first season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune performed well for ABC last season but, will the ratings hold up this time around? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the second season include Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir, and Ali Wentworth.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC averaged a 0.91 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.52 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



