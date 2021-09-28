Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Three? Has the ABC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Which celebrity will be the best player? Has the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the second season include Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir, and Ali Wentworth.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.94 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 56% in the demo and down by 40% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 28, 2021, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for season three? The regular version of this game show has been around since 1975 and remains popular in syndication. The first season was one of ABC’s best-rated unscripted series last season but the numbers have dropped quite a bit in season two. I’m thinking it still has a chance of being renewed once again. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune cancellation or renewal news.



Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?