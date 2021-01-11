Vulture Watch

Who will win the big money for their charity? Has the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. Each episode, they welcome three celebrity contestants. The competitors play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win cash for their favorite charities, as much as $1 million. Players in the first season include Leslie Jones, Tony Hawk, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai, Rachael Leigh Cook, Kevin Nealon, Sherri Shepherd, Chandra Wilson, Maria Menounos, Constance Zimmer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patton Oswalt, Jennie Garth, Chrissy Metz, Teri Hatcher, Karamo Brown, Drew Carey, Alfonso Ribeiro, Robert Herjavec, Chris Harrison, Joel McHale, Paul Reubens, and Nicole Byer.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 1.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.15 million viewers. Find out how Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2021, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for season two? I’m thinking that this series is relatively inexpensive to produce and viewers are certainly familiar with the hosts and format. I believe it’s very likely to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune cancellation or renewal news.



Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?