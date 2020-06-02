Vulture Watch

Is this game show still a winner? Has the Celebrity Family Feud TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Family Feud, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to opinion surveys. The difference is, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season six include Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Jai Rodriguez, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Andy Cohen, Bevy Smith, Jeff Lewis, Amy Phillips, John Hill, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Drew Carey, Brendon Walsh, Blaine Capatch, Heather Anne Campbell, Chris Holmes, Kevin Nealon, Susan Yeagley, Cheryl Hines, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore, Sam Page, RuPaul, Latrice Royale, Michelle Visage, and Raven-David Petruschin.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Celebrity Family Feud averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.63 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 5% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. Find out how Celebrity Family Feud stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 2, 2020, Celebrity Family Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Family Feud for season seven? The network’s summer game shows are relatively inexpensive to produce and have become a summer staple. I think Celebrity Family Feud will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Family Feud cancellation or renewal news.



