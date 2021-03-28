Celebrity Family Feud: Season Seven; ABC Renews Steve Harvey Game Show

Survey says… renewed! ABC has quietly renewed the Celebrity Family Feud TV show for a seventh season which will reportedly air this summer.

Airing on the ABC television network, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to opinion surveys. The difference is, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season six included Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Jai Rodriguez, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Andy Cohen, Bevy Smith, Jeff Lewis, Amy Phillips, John Hill, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Drew Carey, Brendon Walsh, Blaine Capatch, Heather Anne Campbell, Chris Holmes, Kevin Nealon, Susan Yeagley, Cheryl Hines, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore, Sam Page, RuPaul, Latrice Royale, Michelle Visage, and Raven-David Petruschin.

The sixth season of Celebrity Family Feud averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.98 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. The 11 episodes aired between Summer and Fall 2020, due to the network needing to fill the fall schedule due to the pandemic shutdown.

According to Buzzer Blog, season seven is currently being filmed under COVID-19 restrictions. Here’s information about the contestants:

The full roster of celebrities has not yet been unveiled. However, some celebrities have been spotted on set recording. Competing on Celebrity Family Feud so far are singer-songwriter Max Frost; Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Reno 911!); Loni Love (The Real); Ross Matthews (The Drew Barrymore Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race); the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends including Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison; comedy troupe Beer Shark Mice including Neil Flynn (also of Scrubs) and David Koechner (Anchorman); and the annual NFL Legends game. Update: Tisha Campbell and Deon Cole have also recorded games. Also playing is the “SMod Squad” team which I’m guessing includes Kevin Smith.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Celebrity Family Feud TV show? Are you looking forward to watching season seven on ABC?