The Hustler: Season Two; ABC Game Show Renewed and Casting Underway

Craig Ferguson and his trivia competition will be back. ABC has quietly renewed The Hustler TV show for a second season and casting is currently underway.

A game show, The Hustler TV series is hosted by Ferguson and the show follows five contestants as they collaborate to correctly answer a series of 10 trivia questions that are worth $10,000 each. Their goal is to build the amount of money in a collective prize pot that grows with each correct answer. The catch is that one of the five contestants, aka the Hustler, already knows the correct answers because of their personal experiences or interests. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler. The remaining three players must collectively decide which one of them is the secret Hustler. If they’re right, the three split the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000. If the two regular contestants are wrong, the Hustler takes home the full cash reward.

Airing on ABC on Thursday nights, the first season of The Hustler averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers. The eight episodes aired in January and February of this year.

Casting on season two of The Hustler is currently underway and the casting notice confirmed the renewal.

What do you think? Have you watched The Hustler TV show on ABC? Are you looking forward to seeing the second season?