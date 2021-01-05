The Hustler: Season One Ratings

ABC has found some moderate success by reviving a slew of classic game shows. Now, the network has introduced an original one called The Hustler. Will it draw high enough ratings to stick around? Will The Hustler be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, The Hustler TV series is hosted by Craig Ferguson. Each episode of the show follows five contestants as they collaborate to correctly answer a series of 10 trivia questions that are worth $10,000 each. Their goal is to build the amount of money in a collective prize pot that grows with each correct answer. The catch is that one of the five contestants, aka the Hustler, already knows the correct answers because of their personal experiences or interests. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler. The remaining three players must collectively decide which one of them is the secret Hustler. If they’re right, the three split the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000. If the two regular contestants are wrong, the Hustler takes home the full cash reward.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

