Could you beat the Hustler at his own game? Has The Hustler TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Hustler TV series is hosted by Craig Ferguson. Each episode of the show follows five contestants as they collaborate to correctly answer a series of 10 trivia questions that are worth $10,000 each. Their goal is to build the amount of money in a collective prize pot that grows with each correct answer. The catch is that one of the five contestants, aka the Hustler, already knows the correct answers because of their personal experiences or interests. Throughout each episode, two contestants are anonymously eliminated by the Hustler. The remaining three players must collectively decide which one of them is the secret Hustler. If they’re right, the three split the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000. If the two regular contestants are wrong, the Hustler takes home the full cash reward.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Hustler averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers. Find out how The Hustler stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 6, 2021, The Hustler has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Hustler for season two? The show seems inexpensive to produce and can be made without an audience (a good thing in these times). I’m thinking that the network is likely to renew the series for a second season since they could put it back into production pretty easily (and maybe speed up the action a bit). I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Hustler cancellation or renewal news.



