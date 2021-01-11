Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Chase TV series is hosted by Sara Haines. The game show is a fast-paced competition where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each episode, contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible, to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Trivia masters James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter take turns serving as the Chaser.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Chase averages a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.48 million viewers. Find out how The Chase stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2021, The Chase has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Chase for season two? The show seems relatively inexpensive to produce and the title has some cache with viewers so, I’m leaning toward a renewal. That being said, the network has a lot of game shows right now. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them get cut once the pandemic subsides. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chase cancellation or renewal news.



