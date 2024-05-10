The Conners: Season Seven; ABC Renews Family Comedy Series for Abbreviated Final Season

A certain ABC family from Lanford will be back, at least for a little while, during the 2024-25 television season. The Conners has been renewed for a shortened seventh and final season. The 13 episodes of season six will finish airing on May 22nd.

A family comedy series, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson. Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by patriarch Dan Conner (Goodman) and two of his three adult children — Becky (Goranson) and Darlene (Gilbert) — as well as sister-in-law Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season six follows the clan as they continue to struggle, endure wins and losses, and above all, stick together as a family.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the sixth season of The Conners averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.17 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership.

Here’s ABC’s announcement about the final season:



A premiere date for season seven, which is expected to have about six episodes, will be announced in the coming months.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol (season 23), The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), Shark Tank (season 16), and What Would You Do? (season 17). Meanwhile, fellow comedy Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for a third season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this ABC comedy series? Are you glad that The Conners has been renewed for a seventh season? Do you think it should be ending?

