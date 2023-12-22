The Conners: Reruns of ABC Comedy Series to Air on The CW in Primetime

The Conners is headed to The CW. In a surprising acquisition, The CW has picked up seasons one through five of the comedy to air in primetime while season six also airs on ABC.

Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson, the series follows The Conner family as they live their lives and struggle to keep it all going.

Season six arrives on ABC on February 7th. The CW will begin airing the series on Thursday nights on January 4th. The series will be flanked by new episodes of Son of a Critch and Children Ruin Everything.

Deadline revealed the following about The Conners airing on The CW:

“The deal with the CW stems from the distribution pact The Conners producer, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, signed with Lionsgate in August for the indie studio’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group to handle global distribution, including SVOD, AVOD, basic cable and FAST rights, and for its Debmar-Mercury unit to shepherd domestic syndication. This is not a broadcast syndication deal with the CW’s station group owner Nexstar; The Conners is in the process of being sold in broadcast syndication for a fall 2024 launch.”

