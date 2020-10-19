The Conners: Season Three; Katey Sagal to Return Despite Starring in New ABC Series

The Conners returns for season three later this week, and fans will not have to worry about Louise leaving Dan because of Katey Sagal’s new show. She’s to star in Rebel, which received a 10-episode order from ABC last month.

Sagal contacted The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford to make sure to keep her spot on the ABC series. He said the following, per TV Line:

“The first thing that Katey did [after Rebel was picked up] was send us an email saying, ‘Do not hire a new girlfriend for Dan — I am not abdicating my role. Rebel starts production in early November [so] it’s going to be tough for her because she’s going to be doing double production. So there will be some conflict. But we’ll work on Saturdays [if we need to]. We intend for Louise to be around all season.”

Helford also revealed that fans will be seeing a lot of Louise during the episodes to come. Her character will be quarantining with Dan and the rest of his family, so the Conner house will be very crowded.

The Conners returns on October 21st. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey star in the ABC comedy.

What do you think? Are you glad that Katey Sagal is not leaving the ABC comedy? Do you plan to watch the return of The Conners later this week?