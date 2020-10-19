Truth Be Told: Season Two; Kate Hudson Joins Octavia Spencer Series on Apple TV+

Truth Be Told is getting ready for its return, and Kate Hudson is joining Octavia Spencer for season two of the Apple TV+ series. The second season will involve America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

Deadline revealed the following about Hudson’s upcoming role on the Apple TV+ series:

“Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy Parnell (Spencer), as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.”

Production on the thriller is set to start on October 26th. A premiere date has not yet been set for season two of Truth Be Told.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Hudson on this Apple TV+ series? Are you a fan of Truth Be Told?