The Harper House: CBS All Access Announces Casting for Adult Animated Series

The Harper House now has its cast. The new adult animated series is coming to CBS All Access next year, and the voices of Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, and Ryan Flynn are set to star in the series about an overconfident woman who has to move her family from the wealthy to the poorer side of a small town.

VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Roberta Colindrez, Tessa Skara, John “Spud” McConnell, Chris Diamantopoulos, Joanna Hausmann, Gabourey Sidibe, Nyima Funk, and Gary Anthony Williams will supply other voices.

CBS All Access revealed more about the series and its cast in a press release.

THE HARPER HOUSE follows an overconfident female head of a household, as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, they've moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House. The Harpers: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, Veep) will voice Debbie Harper, the aforementioned breadwinner of the Harper household, who takes pride in being the queen of her home. Jason Lee (My Name is Earl, Alvin and the Chipmunks) will voice Freddie Harper, a fretful, stay-at-home, helicopter dad. A neurotic control freak, Freddie runs the home while his wife makes the money, and he wouldn't have it any other way. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason) will voice Ollie Harper, the extroverted, free-spirited daughter. Recklessly optimistic and pretty gullible, Ollie usually has a completely different takeaway than her 11-year-old twin brother, Todd. Newcomer Ryan Flynn (Stupidface) will voice Todd Harper, the smart-ass, intellectual son with a mean potty mouth. Where Ollie shines with people, Todd excels at school and generally only gets along with his family. The Bradleys: Gabourey Sidibe (Precious, Empire) will voice Shauna Bradley, the cunning and resourceful classmate of Ollie and Todd whose family lives across the street from the Harper House. Her confidence and savvy can even be intimidating to the adults in her life. Nyima Funk (Key and Peele, Detroiters) will voice Katrina Bradley, the sarcastic co-owner, with her husband Gbenge, of Bradleys' Bookshop. Constantly bewildered by her new neighbors, she grows to accept the Harpers and their unique contributions to the north side of town. Gary Anthony Williams (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, American Dad!) will voice Gbenge Bradley, the proud patriarch of the Bradley family, who eventually warms to the Harper family and Freddie's increasingly desperate attempts to be his friend.

