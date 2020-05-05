The Twilight Zone: Season Two; Additional Casting Announced for CBS All Access Series

The Twilight Zone is coming back with an all season of frightening episodes. The series will return this summer with a whole new cast of actors bringing the stories to life. New episodes will air this summer.

“CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced additional casting for the second season of its original anthology series THE TWILIGHT ZONE, including Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett, Paul F. Tompkins and Damon Wayans Jr. The upcoming 10-episode second season of THE TWILIGHT ZONE is slated to premiere exclusively on CBS All Access this summer. Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern re-imagining of the classic brings the original series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times. The series’ second season will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.”

