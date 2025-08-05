Chicago Fire: Season 14; Daniel Kyri Returning to NBC Series for a “Limited Time”

Chicago Fire fans will see a bit more of Daniel Kyri before he leaves Chicago for good. It was announced before the end of season 13 that the actor was departing the series, but he is back on the Chicago Fire set.

According to Deadline, the actor shared a selfie on his Instagram story, stating that he would be returning to the series for a limited time only.

Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Dermot Mulroney star in the NBC series, which follows the first responders of Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire returns to NBC on October 1st.

