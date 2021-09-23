Chicago Fire: Season 10 Ratings

There’s no need to worry about Chicago Fire being cancelled right now since the Wednesday night drama has already been renewed through season 11. Could that be the final year for this NBC series or, will the ratings stay strong enough to keep it on the air for many years to come? Stay tuned.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) run the Truck and Rescue Squad and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker) keeps his house running smoothly. These leaders and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/23 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season nine of Chicago Fire on NBC averaged a 0.94 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.20 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



