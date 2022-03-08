The Courtship: Season Two? Has the NBC Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is the Regency era as romantic as it seems? Has The Courtship TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Courtship, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Courtship TV show is presented by Rick Edwards. In the series, a heroine looking for her duke signs up for a social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors attempts to win the heart of a heroine and her court. Housed in a castle in the countryside, set on a backdrop of beautiful rolling hills, the heroine and suitors experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters as a way to communicate, the participants are immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. The lead of the first season is Nicole Remy and her court is made up of parents Claude Remy and Dr. Claire Spain-Remy, sister Danielle “Danie” Baker, and best friend Tessa Cleary. Nicole’s suitors are Daniel Bochicchio, Giuseppe Castronovo, Lincoln Chapman, Christian Lee Cones, Lewis Echavarria, Jaquan Holland, Daniel “Dan” Hunter, Derek Kesseler, Danny Kim, Alex “Achilles” King, Chandler “Chan” Luxe, Charlie Mumbray, Peter Saffa, Jarrett Schanzer, Nate Shanklin, and Caleb Ward.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Courtship averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 988,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Courtship stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 8, 2022, The Courtship has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Courtship for season two? TV viewers love a dating reality series and this one seems tailor-made for romantics. However, the ratings are really low for a major network series. I think it will be cancelled and will likely be pulled before the end of the season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Courtship cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that The Courtship TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?