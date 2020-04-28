Vulture Watch
Should the dancers warm up for another go-round? Has the World of Dance TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of World of Dance, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
An NBC dance competition series, World of Dance is hosted by Scott Evans, with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo judging the performances. The series showcases dancers competing for a grand prize of $1,000,000. Elite solo dancers, partners, and full dance crews compete against each other in multiple categories of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom dancing, and stomping.
Season Three Ratings
The third season of World of Dance NBC averaged a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.69 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 32% and 35%, respectively. Find out how World of Dance stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will World of Dance be cancelled or renewed for season four? The third season got off to a positive start but then, dropped off. I suspect it will still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for World of Dance cancellation or renewal alerts.
5/11/19 update: NBC has renewed the World of Dance TV show for a fourth season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the World of Dance TV series has been renewed for a fourth season? How many years do you think this NBC TV show will run?
