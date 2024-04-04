Walker: Season Four Ratings

Last season, the Walker series was The CW’s lowest-rated original scripted scripted series to be renewed. The network’s new owner is focused on making a profit and if a show doesn’t measure up, it will be cancelled. Will Walker get a fifth season renewal? Stay tuned.

An action drama series, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father who has his own moral code. As the story begins, he returns home to Austin, Texas, after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain. In season four, it’s a season of change for Walker as his children flee the nest, a relationship with Geri (Annable) takes hold, and turmoil finds the Texas Ranger. But as Walker struggles to accept this new future, a gruesome serial killer from the past threatens to upend his life and the lives of those he loves. Against her better judgement, Cassie (Reyes) helps Walker hide the investigation from Captain James but stumbles into a romantic entanglement. Meanwhile, Stella and August find themselves on a dangerous journey to uncover mysteries of the Walker family’s long-forgotten past.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Walker on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 690,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Walker TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?