A CW action series, Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, and Jeff Pierre. It’s a reboot of the longrunning Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. In the current story, Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father with his own moral code. He returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year and discovers there’s harder work to be done at home. He tries to reconnect with his son (Culley) and daughter (Brinson), as well as his brother (Allen), mother (Hagan), and father (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell) and he has a new partner (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history. Walker tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife (Genevieve Padalecki).





