Walker: Season Two; CW Renews Jared Padalecki TV Series for 2021-22

Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki is staying at The CW. The network has renewed his Walker TV series for a second season. In addition, the network has ordered five additional episodes, bringing the first season’s tally to 18 installments.

Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, and Jeff Pierre. It’s a reboot of the longrunning Walker, Texas Ranger TV show from the 1990s. In the current story, Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father with his own moral code. He returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year and discovers there’s harder work to be done at home. He tries to reconnect with his son (Culley) and daughter (Brinson), as well as his brother (Allen), mother (Hagan), and father (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell) and he has a new partner (Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history. Walker tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife (Genevieve Padalecki).

After just two episodes, the first season of Walker averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers. It’s the network’s highest-rated series of the season thus far.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

What do you think? Do you like the Walker TV series? Are you looking forward to the second season of this CW series?