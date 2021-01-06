Menu

Walker: CW Releases Jared Padalecki Series Premiere Photos

by Regina Avalos,

Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Walker is premiering soon on The CW. Now, the network has released photos for the first episode of the new series, which features Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker. The series is a reboot of the popular CBS series – Walker, Texas Ranger. which starred Chuck Norris. The cast of the new Walker also includes Alex Landi, Lindsey Morgan, and Keegan Allen.

In this reboot for The CW, Walker (Padalecki) returns home after being undercover for two years, and he has more on his plate at home with his family. However, the work of a Texas Ranger is never done.

Walker arrives on January 21st. Check out photos for the premiere below.

Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Walker TV show on The CW?


