Scrabble: Season Two Ratings

In its first season on The CW, the Scrabble series drew mediocre ratings. The show was ultimately renewed with a new host and the network ordered more than twice as many episodes. Will the ratings improve or, do the numbers not matter very much since the series is so inexpensive to produce? Will Scrabble be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A game show based on the popular board game first published in 1948, the Scrabble TV series is hosted by Craig Ferguson (replacing Raven-Symoné). In the show, wordsmiths battle it out by playing a series of addictive, word-based games. Each episode features a pair of complete games. In a game, two players compete in word games in three rounds. The player with the most points at the end of those rounds moves on to the final game for a chance to win $10,000.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Scrabble on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 366,000 viewers.

For comparisons: Season one of Scrabble on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 366,000 viewers.



TV SHOW STATUS As of February 9, 2026, Scrabble has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Scrabble TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?