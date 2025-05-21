Scrabble: Season Two; CW Renews Game Show with a New Host

More word play is on the way. The CW has renewed Scrabble for a second season with a 30-episode order. The first season’s dozen episodes finished airing in December.

A game show based on the popular board game that was first published in 1948, the Scrabble TV series is hosted by Raven-Symoné. In the show, wordsmiths battle it out by playing a series of addictive, word-based games. Each episode features a pair of complete games. In a game, two players compete in word games in three rounds. The player with the most points at the end of those rounds moves on to the final game for a chance to win $10,000.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Scrabble averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The network has also renewed the Trivial Pursuit series for a second season of 30 episodes, with executive producer LeVar Burton returning as host.

While Raven-Symoné will continue as an executive producer on Scrabble, she is being replaced as host by Craig Ferguson.

“We are excited to continue growing family game night on The CW by bringing a supersized order of 30 new episodes of both Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble to the network next year,” said Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network. “The one and only LeVar Burton is back as host for Trivial Pursuit, and we welcome superstar comedian Craig Ferguson to The CW family as the new host of Scrabble. We are also incredibly grateful and lucky that Raven-Symoné will continue to work with us as executive producer of the series.”

“I’m cock-a-hoop to be hosting Scrabble. I’ve wanted to do this show ever since I found out the letters of my name can be used to spell Cougar Fingers,” said Ferguson.

What do you think? Have you watched the Scrabble TV series on The CW? Are you glad to know it’s been renewed for a second season?

