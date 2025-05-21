Yellowjackets: Season Four Renewal Set for Showtime Drama Series

The story of Yellowjackets will continue. Showtime has renewed the series for a fourth season.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves star in the series, which follows the survivors of a plane crash. The series shows the events immediately following the crash and then the present day, more than two decades later.

Showtime shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut; with season three shattering all previous records, we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios. “Ashley and Bart have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.” Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated yet thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later. It proves that the past is never really the past and what began in the wilderness is far from over. Season three marks the most-watched season ever, with the April finale becoming the most-streamed Yellowjackets episode in series history. On social, season three stands as the most-engaged season ever for the show. Yellowjackets season three stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Emmy® nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins and Simone Kessell, with Elijah Wood in a recurring role. Two-time Academy Award®-winning actress Hilary Swank guest stars this season along with Joel McHale and Ashley Sutton. YELLOWJACKETS season three is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for SHOWTIME® by Lionsgate Television. Yellowjackets is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of Yellowjackets are available to watch now on streaming and on demand on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

