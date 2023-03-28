Yellowjackets: Season Three — Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The chilling tale continues. Has the Yellowjackets TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Yellowjackets, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A psychological horror and coming-of-age drama series airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Yellowjackets TV show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves. The story begins with a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring clans that survive for 19 months. The show also picks up 25 years later, tracking the lives of the survivors who have attempted to piece their lives back together as adults — while revealing the truth about their survival. In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder (to disastrous results). In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the Yellowjackets’ tension has only worsened. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of the survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness (and the haunting memories of it in the present), the former state champs are forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of survival, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are and what they are willing to sacrifice to stay alive.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Yellowjackets averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 226,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Yellowjackets stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Showtime will cancel Yellowjackets right now since it was given an early season three renewal. Could that be the end? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Yellowjackets cancellation or renewal news.



