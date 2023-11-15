The Curse: Season One Ratings

Showtime has announced a new strategy and plans to focus primarily on expanding its existing properties and franchises, like Billions and Dexter. Does The Curse fit into the cable channel’s current plans, or is it a leftover from the old days? Will The Curse be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A satirical dark comedy-drama series, The Curse TV show stars Emma Stone and series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Guest stars include Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. In the story, newlyweds Whitney and Asher Siegel (Stone and Fielder) are struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. Their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie (Safdie), sees an opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couples find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Curse TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?