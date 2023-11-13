Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 10, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

TV show description:

A satirical dark comedy-drama series, The Curse TV show was created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

In the story, newlyweds Whitney and Asher Siegel (Stone and Fielder) are struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. Their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie (Safdie), sees opportunity in their story.

As the series unfolds, the couples find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the The Curse TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on Showtime?